This story of a toxic gym fart trumps any we’ve ever heard

Weightlifter, Maxime van den Dijssel, shares clips of her workouts and snippets of her life via her TikTok account, but one thing she shared in the real world proved too much to handle for her fellow fitness enthusiasts.

It was a toxic fart.

First of all – maxime-um kudos to her for getting smashed and having a drunken kebab, then going to a spin class the following day. That’s dedication for you.

Of course, she asked for fart stories and these ones were an absolute gas.

After her video went viral and was picked up by the press, a thought occurred to Maxime about her public profile.

Let’s hope her spin class never gets wind of it.

You can also find her on Instagram, here.

Source @maximevdd H/T Indy100 Image Screengrab