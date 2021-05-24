Videos

This story of a toxic gym fart trumps any we’ve ever heard

Poke Staff. Updated May 24th, 2021

Weightlifter, Maxime van den Dijssel, shares clips of her workouts and snippets of her life via her TikTok account, but one thing she shared in the real world proved too much to handle for her fellow fitness enthusiasts.

It was a toxic fart.

@maximevdd

Tell me your greatest fart stories. Can you beat that? ##fyp ##gym ##gymproblems ##fart ##spinclass ##hangover ##embarrassing ##ohno ##fartsfordays ##drunk

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

First of all – maxime-um kudos to her for getting smashed and having a drunken kebab, then going to a spin class the following day. That’s dedication for you.

Of course, she asked for fart stories and these ones were an absolute gas.

After her video went viral and was picked up by the press, a thought occurred to Maxime about her public profile.

@maximevdd

Learning the hard way not to tell fart stories on the web ##fyp ##farts ##famous ##embarrasing ##farttok ##gymtiktok ##spinclass ##lad @ladbible

♬ original sound – gorgeyhuns

Let’s hope her spin class never gets wind of it.

You can also find her on Instagram, here.

