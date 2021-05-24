This hilarious ‘infomercial’ for cats is as brutally honest as it gets
The multitalented Cameron Geller is an actor, model, musician and comedian, and he’s rapidly becoming a big name on TikTok, where his sketches have gained him 1.1 million followers.
A recent hit was this ‘infomercial’ for *checks notes* owning cats.
If you live with a cat, it will be highly relatable . If you don’t, there’s a good chance you never will after watching this.
@cameron.geller
10/10 would reccomend. ##cats ##catsbelike ##catmom ##catdad ##catpeople ##catsoftiktok ##satire ##comedy ##parody
There are clearly a lot of cat lovers on TikTok.
Good news – there’s a part 2.
@cameron.geller
10/10 would reccomend. @thatcatbobbie @kikiandkilo @cleathebengal ##cats ##infomercial ##comedy ##catmom ##catmemes ##catsbelike
The original infomercial has been so successful, cat owners of TikTok have been flocking to use the sound.
And this is our favourite version.
@thatcatbobbie
100% recommended 😸
Adopt, don’t shop.
