This hilarious ‘infomercial’ for cats is as brutally honest as it gets

The multitalented Cameron Geller is an actor, model, musician and comedian, and he’s rapidly becoming a big name on TikTok, where his sketches have gained him 1.1 million followers.

A recent hit was this ‘infomercial’ for *checks notes* owning cats.

If you live with a cat, it will be highly relatable . If you don’t, there’s a good chance you never will after watching this.

There are clearly a lot of cat lovers on TikTok.

Good news – there’s a part 2.

The original infomercial has been so successful, cat owners of TikTok have been flocking to use the sound.

And this is our favourite version.

Adopt, don’t shop.

