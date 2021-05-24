News

The PM may have missed COBRA meetings to write a Shakespeare biography to fund his divorce

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 24th, 2021

You know that fear you feel when an ex who knows all your secrets takes the break-up really badly? Well, the government, in general, and Boris Johnson, in particular, must be experiencing a very similar sensation right now.

Former golden boy, Dominic Cummings has been spilling the beans like he’s on a sponsored bean spill for charity.

He went all-in on dishing the dirt with an enormous Twitter thread, which he started on Saturday night.

Both the allegations from the thread and the utter panic at what else he might reveal painted a very bad picture of the government’s handling of the coronavirus, with a couple of bombshells, including this one.

While it has long been believed that herd immunity was an early policy, the reason for the PM missing five crucial COBRA meetings has only been a cause for speculation. Until now.

If true, the implications are both serious and profound.

People shared their thoughts on the allegation.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Of course, it’s currently just an allegation.

It isn’t proof, but this nugget of information from Mikey Smith certainly doesn’t look great for the PM’s defence.

Neither does Exhibit B.

And it all seemed a little unfair to broadcaster and best-selling author, James O’Brien.

