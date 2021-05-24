Child’s sweary reaction to seeing a goat in their garden goes wildly viral

Animals

Mum Sophie Smith went viral – wildly viral – after she shared this video on TikTok of her two-year-old daughter Ivy’s reaction to seeing a goat in their garden.

And this is why.

A lovely, funny and totally relatable (the swearing, not the goat in the garden bit) watch (as you can probably tell, she was repeating her mum’s entirely understandable reaction a few moments earlier).

Here’s just a little bit of what Sophie told Stuff in New Zealand.

‘I’ve had a lot of really positive comments … and then I’ve also had quite a few hate comments of people saying really negative things. [Ivy’s] two, she obviously doesn’t know what it means … she is not using this language on a daily basis. ‘If anybody says that they’ve never sworn before … have a goat come into your property and then tell me otherwise.’

Too right.

The clip was shared on Twitter by @ginoiseau and here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

If any video needs sound on, it’s this one 🤣🤣💀💀 pic.twitter.com/1zZ9xmNRKn — Lord of Destruction and Kindness (@UpBeatSkeletor) May 22, 2021

Source TikTok @ivyandsophiesmith Stuff