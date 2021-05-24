Child’s sweary reaction to seeing a goat in their garden goes wildly viral
Mum Sophie Smith went viral – wildly viral – after she shared this video on TikTok of her two-year-old daughter Ivy’s reaction to seeing a goat in their garden.
And this is why.
A lovely, funny and totally relatable (the swearing, not the goat in the garden bit) watch (as you can probably tell, she was repeating her mum’s entirely understandable reaction a few moments earlier).
Here’s just a little bit of what Sophie told Stuff in New Zealand.
‘I’ve had a lot of really positive comments … and then I’ve also had quite a few hate comments of people saying really negative things. [Ivy’s] two, she obviously doesn’t know what it means … she is not using this language on a daily basis.
‘If anybody says that they’ve never sworn before … have a goat come into your property and then tell me otherwise.’
Too right.
The clip was shared on Twitter by @ginoiseau and here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.
