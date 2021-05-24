Amanda Holden’s awkward Eurovision joke scored nul points – 7 favourite responses

Entertainment

The Eurovision Song Contest was memorable for several moments, one of which was the UK scoring nul points. Again.

Another was Amanda Holden’s brief appearance introducing the nation’s Eurovision points and it’s fair to say it didn’t go down entirely well with everyone.

“Good evening, bonsoir, goedenavond. That is ‘good evening’ in French and Dutch although I’ve got absolutely no idea which is which.”

It prompted no end of comments and we’ve read them all – well, quite a few – so you don’t have to and here are our 9 favourites.

A brilliant idea, post-Brexit, for Amanda Holden, the British jury representative, to remind everyone how ignorant we are of other people’s languages. And we wonder why we have nul points #Eurovision — Samuel West 💙 (@exitthelemming) May 22, 2021

Oh cheers for that Amanda Holden, really helping us with the pariah status — Jennifer Williams (@JenWilliamsMEN) May 22, 2021

On behalf of the whole UK, I apologise to #Eurovision for the embarrassment that is Amanda Holden making it all about her plus her stereotypical ‘I don’t speak foreign’

🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/xi1ZczRnsS — Kathryn *WearAMask* Hunter (@KathrynHavelock) May 22, 2021

UK: Why do we have no votes?

Amanda Holden: What languages even are these? Not a fucking scooby. — Trish Byrne (@TrishByrne) May 22, 2021

Amanda Holden there, upholding every stereotype Europeans have about us. pic.twitter.com/rlS3y9bYAD — Daniel Matthews ⚡️ (@danmatthews) May 22, 2021

Amanda Holden: I don’t know what I’m saying aren’t your languages weird lolololololol 10 year old from Greece: Good evening morons. #Eurovision — potter (@dontforgetjames) May 22, 2021

As I hear Graham Norton explaining that the Romanian presenter used to be an Olympic gymnast I find myself imagining viewers all over Europe having Amanda Holden explained. “She used to be married to Les Dennis” — Dave Gorman (@DaveGorman) May 22, 2021

But maybe the best bit happened before she started speaking …

Not Graham Norton pissing himself laughing when Amanda Holden came on screen 😭 #Eurovision — holly✨ (@hollyshortall) May 22, 2021

