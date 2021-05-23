People have been taking a lighter look at the pandemic – 14 funny favourites

Twitter

The UK has just had good news, with positive results about the effectiveness of vaccines against the so-called Indian variant of Covid-19.

Indeed, the vaccine has been a hot topic for the funny people of Twitter, as well as social distancing, hugging and more.

These were our absolute favourites from this week.

1.

I went to get my vaccine today and the nurses referred to themselves as the Pfizer Chiefs – and THAT is why I support the NHS — Stephen Bailey (@stephencomedy) May 17, 2021

2.

She likes to think of antibodies as tiny deportation officers pic.twitter.com/3CbqvKLxyi — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 16, 2021

3.

wife: now that the whole family is fully vaccinated, we can finally all get together!

me: I know!

wife: i’m pretty excited

me: me too!

wife: good, mom’s expecting us at 7

me: …

wife: …

me: …

wife: …

me: yay — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) May 16, 2021

4.

5.

How did everyone's first day of close and intimate contact go? I held a cashiers hands and gave him 60 seconds of unbroken eye contact — Chris PG 🌈 twitch.tv/PapaGlitch_ (@_Papaglitch_) May 17, 2021

6.

Celebrating restaurants being open and eating like royalty. I’m in Pizza Express, Woking. — Jamie East (@jamieeast) May 17, 2021

7.

8.

With hugging being allowed again from tomorrow, I’m trying to decide on the perfect outfit to wear. pic.twitter.com/n7OmSMe5UH — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) May 16, 2021

9.

Everybody: The horse is going to bolt.

The Government:

Everybody: It’s on its way to the stable door.

The Government:

Everybody: It’s bolted.

The Government:

Everybody: Now the shed has fallen down.

The Government: We will shut the door in a week. — 🐜 (@ValeyAnt) May 16, 2021

10.

CDC: You may resume normal activity. Me: [looks at a stack of pants with zippers and buttons] No thanks. — The Dad Briefs™ (@SladeWentworth) May 18, 2021

11.

That’s the last thing we should be doing! 😂 pic.twitter.com/pgXoyT00FZ — Rick Burin (@rickburin) May 18, 2021

12.

13.

2020: "Can't wait for the pandemic to end so I can go out again"

2021: "I've been vaccinated but I might stay at home for a bit longer. No rush."

2022: "I realise Covid has been eradicated, but I'll stay at home. Just in case."

2023: "WhAt is aN 'outside'?"

2024: "Ynhnn" — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) May 19, 2021

14.

Now that I'm vaccinated I'm up for any social activity as long as it starts at six, ends by seven, involves food and doesn't require real pants. — Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) May 19, 2021

Bonus: The wonderful Michael Spicer captured the essence of the UK’s unlocking quite beautifully.

great to be back pic.twitter.com/6xcZm9uh4h — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) May 18, 2021

