This Texan restaurant’s sign game is strong – 17 specials
The El Arroyo restaurant in Texas doesn’t just attract custom with its tasty tacos, nachos and – apparently – margaritas, but also with its noticeboard.
People travel for miles to snap its social media-friendly funny notices, and we can see why.
Here are some favourites.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
Article Pages: 1 2
More from the Poke
Life
9 favourite comebacks that went viral over the last week
‘Most accurate representation of all social media in one single exchange’