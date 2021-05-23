Eurovision was everything it should be and more – 21 fabulous reactions
The glorious spectacle that is the Eurovision Song Contest seemed better than ever this year, perhaps because of its – and our – forced hiatus due to Covid-19. Although Graham Norton’s hilariously frank commentary helped a lot.
Graham Norton:
“We have some great vocalists tonight – some flat as Holland.”
“We have 39 competitors, but thankfully 13 have lost already.” #Eurovision
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 22, 2021
It had all the essential elements – flags, glitz, eye-wateringly tight costumes, the whole gamut of musical styles, and camp – so much camp.
If you don’t want to know who won – look away now …
Italy’s Måneskin took the prize, with their rock song Zittie e Buoni – ‘Shut Up and Behave’, if you were wondering, while the UK entry got nul points. What a shocker.
Called it… #Eurovision 🦁❤️ pic.twitter.com/PeF3GnJiTs
— Dan Stevens (@thatdanstevens) May 22, 2021
These were the funniest reactions we spotted on Twitter.
1.
If the Corona Virus entered an act they’d get more points than the UK. #Eurovision
— Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) May 22, 2021
2.
Happy #Eurovision day! For any Americans confused about Eurovision, its like the superbowl half time show but on ketamine and directed by a drunk panto horse that cannot and will not be stopped.
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 22, 2021
3.
europe during the performances vs. europe during voting results #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/8GBJ3SVYTs
— lucia | eurovision time (@darlingpaulson) May 22, 2021
4.
Entering lockdown Leaving lockdown #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/kTuUJd7fiU
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 22, 2021
5.
“We’d like to dedicate this one to 2020…” #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/98oZUb2Ljv
— innocent drinks (@innocent) May 22, 2021
6.
UK watching its own entry #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/YDGM5Rkp19
— Jono (@jonoread) May 22, 2021
7.
Wearing all your clothes to the airport to avoid the extra baggage charges #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/zTs4TkM4yg
— Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) May 22, 2021
8.
#Eurovision – when all of Europe comes together… and gives the UK 0 points pic.twitter.com/S2dpRvDjp6
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 22, 2021
9.
Hi Mum, I’m gonna be a dancer on #Eurovision look out for me!! pic.twitter.com/zIXQm66nB2
— Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) May 22, 2021
10.
I can't imagine what we've done to annoy the rest of Europe. It's not as though we've spent the last five years telling them all to fuck off. #Eurovision
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 22, 2021
11.
#Eurovision
Me: “Italians are so cool and stylish!”
Italians: pic.twitter.com/03vochZeUJ
— Rick Burin (@rickburin) May 22, 2021
