Eurovision was everything it should be and more – 21 fabulous reactions

Twitter

The glorious spectacle that is the Eurovision Song Contest seemed better than ever this year, perhaps because of its – and our – forced hiatus due to Covid-19. Although Graham Norton’s hilariously frank commentary helped a lot.

Graham Norton: “We have some great vocalists tonight – some flat as Holland.” “We have 39 competitors, but thankfully 13 have lost already.” #Eurovision — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 22, 2021

It had all the essential elements – flags, glitz, eye-wateringly tight costumes, the whole gamut of musical styles, and camp – so much camp.

If you don’t want to know who won – look away now …

from Spoiler GIFs via Gfycat

Italy’s Måneskin took the prize, with their rock song Zittie e Buoni – ‘Shut Up and Behave’, if you were wondering, while the UK entry got nul points. What a shocker.

These were the funniest reactions we spotted on Twitter.

1.

If the Corona Virus entered an act they’d get more points than the UK. #Eurovision — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) May 22, 2021

2.

Happy #Eurovision day! For any Americans confused about Eurovision, its like the superbowl half time show but on ketamine and directed by a drunk panto horse that cannot and will not be stopped. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 22, 2021

3.

europe during the performances vs. europe during voting results #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/8GBJ3SVYTs — lucia | eurovision time (@darlingpaulson) May 22, 2021

4.

5.

“We’d like to dedicate this one to 2020…” #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/98oZUb2Ljv — innocent drinks (@innocent) May 22, 2021

6.

7.

Wearing all your clothes to the airport to avoid the extra baggage charges #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/zTs4TkM4yg — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) May 22, 2021

8.

#Eurovision – when all of Europe comes together… and gives the UK 0 points pic.twitter.com/S2dpRvDjp6 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 22, 2021

9.

Hi Mum, I’m gonna be a dancer on #Eurovision look out for me!! pic.twitter.com/zIXQm66nB2 — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) May 22, 2021

10.

I can't imagine what we've done to annoy the rest of Europe. It's not as though we've spent the last five years telling them all to fuck off. #Eurovision — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 22, 2021

11.