Eurovision was everything it should be and more – 21 fabulous reactions

Poke Staff. Updated May 23rd, 2021

The glorious spectacle that is the Eurovision Song Contest seemed better than ever this year, perhaps because of its – and our – forced hiatus due to Covid-19. Although Graham Norton’s hilariously frank commentary helped a lot.

It had all the essential elements – flags, glitz, eye-wateringly tight costumes, the whole gamut of musical styles, and camp – so much camp.

If you don’t want to know who won – look away now …

from Spoiler GIFs via Gfycat

Italy’s Måneskin took the prize, with their rock song Zittie e Buoni – ‘Shut Up and Behave’, if you were wondering, while the UK entry got nul points. What a shocker.

These were the funniest reactions we spotted on Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

