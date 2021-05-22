13 favourite pictures that went viral last week
It’s the weekend so it must be time to look back on 13 of our favourite pictures we’ve spotted over the last seven days on Reddit.
1. ‘I love u U.K. ☺️’
2. ‘This sign at my local car wash has aged poorly’
3. ‘I’d love to have been in class on this day’
4. ‘Standing on clear ice, literally looks like you’re floating’
5. ‘I mean the kid isn’t wrong’
6. ‘Client bought paper clips shaped like dog bones’
7. ‘Local ice-cream shop sharing TRUTH’
8. ‘It took 103 years, but I did it!!!’
9. ‘The temptation is real’
10. ‘My local water hole doesn’t give a shit and I love it.
11. ‘A grape cluster formed by grape clusters’
12. ‘Dalmatian with hearts for eyes’
13. ‘The grave of H.R. Giger, the Swiss sculptor/designer who designed, among other things, the alien creatures for the movie Alien’
READ MORE
17 hilariously savage insults to make your day better
Source Reddit r/funny r/pics r/aww r/interstingasf-ck