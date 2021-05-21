We asked for your ‘Talking Art’ and you didn’t disappoint – 17 masterpieces
One of the things missed by many people during lockdown was the opportunity to drop into their local museums and galleries.
People missed public art so much that they went to great lengths to replicate it, with items they had at home, while one artist reimagined famous works with a quarantine theme.
We can once again go into galleries, but while we wait for a day off to do that, we thought we’d engage in a totally non-highbrow way with the art world, via speech bubbles.
Show us your #TalkingArt for today's #PokeChallenge, and we'll share our favourites. pic.twitter.com/vzjPr2O4lJ
— The Poke (@ThePoke) May 20, 2021
As ever, funny tweeters stepped up, and these were too good to keep to ourselves.
1.
#TalkingArt pic.twitter.com/os70Gv31zz
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) May 20, 2021
2.
#TalkingArt pic.twitter.com/GNpX4gG28k
— Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@craiguito) May 20, 2021
3.
WHiSTLeR’S MOTHeR iS FiNe. #TalkingArt #PokeChallenge pic.twitter.com/CSfAGNzMhT
— alexis (@lexistwit) May 20, 2021
4.
— Monkex 💙 (@Monkex) May 20, 2021
5.
#TalkingArt pic.twitter.com/GutDGG1g3L
— Jeffw (@Jeffwni) May 20, 2021
6.
#TalkingArt pic.twitter.com/XSeKmCaJ1V
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) May 20, 2021
7.
— Gary Bridge (@Gbridgey) May 20, 2021
8.
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) May 20, 2021
9.
— Sheff.Rich (@richbartle) May 20, 2021
