Ted Cruz shared a Russian propaganda video and it blew up in his face – 13 military grade takedowns

Hard to know entirely what was going through Ted Cruz’s head when he thought it would be a good idea to share on Twitter what appears to be a propaganda video for the Russian army.

The Republican senator used it to suggest that America’s ‘woke, emasculated military’ – whatever that is – wasn’t as well prepared as their Russian counterparts.

Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea…. https://t.co/8aVFMW98NM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2021

And it’s fair to say it rather blew up in his face. Here are 13 people who weren’t taking prisoners.

Do you have any other Russian propaganda videos you'd like to promote, senator? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 20, 2021

the arbiter of tough masculinity has logged on pic.twitter.com/StbXH4ZZzA — Erin Jab Enthusiast Ryan (@morninggloria) May 20, 2021

Dude halfway up the ass of the guy who called his wife ugly has some thoughts about emasculation. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 20, 2021

It's incredibly frustrating to have a sitting Senator degrading the service of a woman who raised her hand, volunteered, and is currently serving honorably. — Lethality Jane (@LethalityJane) May 20, 2021

I want to emphasize that Corporal Malonelord is a real person. She's an Air Defense Enhanced Early Warning System Operator. She is on active duty and is sharing her story to inspire others to volunteer to serve their country. CPL Malonelord does not deserve your mockery. — Lethality Jane (@LethalityJane) May 20, 2021

Dear @tedcruz – you have no idea what being a warrior is all about. Signed, all women who have worn the uniform to protect your right to be an ass. https://t.co/D3QsEyeRdq — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) May 20, 2021

You can do what like seven pushups I’m guessing? https://t.co/WYFXcBZNU3 — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) May 20, 2021

Nothing says emasculated like licking the boots of a man who called your wife ugly. https://t.co/XFFSBTwH69 — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 20, 2021

You know, Senator, there are a lot of us who are experts on this stuff and we could tell you about what bullshit this Russian ad is, and explain to you what things are really like over there, but if you’d rather pump their propaganda, that’s another way to go. https://t.co/6tgc0TKLPB — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 20, 2021

Ted Cruz retweeted a Russian propaganda video and called the US military weak. That's how he thinks you appeal to the republican base in 2021. Truly bizarre. pic.twitter.com/WSyps1J1c1 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) May 20, 2021

I expect less than nothing from Ted Cruz, but retweeting Russian military propaganda videos is a new low https://t.co/B9SoxE4hXG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2021

I’m still laughing about Ted Cruz calling the US Military emasculated. Actually, Ted Cruz unironically using the word “emasculated” at all is hilarious. This hang nail of a human kissed the ass of a bully who called his wife ugly and accused his dad of murder! What a putz! — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) May 21, 2021

Holy crap. Perhaps a U.S. Senator shouldn't suggest that the *Russian* military is better than the American military that protected him from an insurrection he helped foment? https://t.co/Ja3P78wnrv — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyDuckworth) May 20, 2021

In the interests of balance and all that, here’s what Cruz said later.

I’m enjoying lefty blue checkmarks losing their minds over this tweet, dishonestly claiming that I’m “attacking the military.” Uh, no. We have the greatest military on earth, but Dem politicians & woke media are trying to turn them into pansies. The new Dem videos are terrible. https://t.co/19pYGa8cYk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 21, 2021

To conclude …

Holy crap. A United States senator is spreading Russian propaganda bashing the US armed forces. https://t.co/bz1nbnT2TS — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 20, 2021

And this.

