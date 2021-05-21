Videos

If a mouse having a picnic doesn’t make your day better, nothing will

Poke Staff. Updated May 21st, 2021

Over on Reddit, u/jackennethfn has shared footage of a mouse living its best life, on the very apt r/awww forum.

For technical reasons, the original won’t display here, but by a stroke of luck, @SlenderSherbet has shared the video on Twitter.

As Reddit user, r/ponderin commented – “I wanna be as happy as that mouse”

Twitter users were positively melting at the delightful scene.

And if that isn’t enough cuteness for one day – here’s some more.

All together now …

Source r/awww

