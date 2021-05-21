If a mouse having a picnic doesn’t make your day better, nothing will

Videos

Over on Reddit, u/jackennethfn has shared footage of a mouse living its best life, on the very apt r/awww forum.

For technical reasons, the original won’t display here, but by a stroke of luck, @SlenderSherbet has shared the video on Twitter.

Everything is terrible so here's a mouse having a picnic. 📹: Reddit user jackennethfn pic.twitter.com/DiSNbxlSd6 — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) May 18, 2021

As Reddit user, r/ponderin commented – “I wanna be as happy as that mouse”

Twitter users were positively melting at the delightful scene.

I'm going to bed for real, but pls look. And the Zelda cover playing. My heart is so full. 🥺💕 https://t.co/7hR1O7Ho5s — 😷Rogue the Masked Bandit🦔 (@rogueambit) May 19, 2021

Well this just made my day 😍 https://t.co/icJiKGPOMT — IslaChops 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺👩‍⚕️💙 (@Nimgimmer_) May 18, 2021

And if that isn’t enough cuteness for one day – here’s some more.

Here is a ladybird eating a raisin. pic.twitter.com/EEbz1cbbtv — Garybhoy67 (@csgaz) May 18, 2021

Our guest in my composter. pic.twitter.com/BUTTcLyI92 — Tizedes Csaba (@TizedesCs) May 20, 2021

We had three baby dormice emerge from our garden steps once, just about bigger than a blackberry 😊 pic.twitter.com/jufEg390dS — Susie H (@susie4473) May 18, 2021

All together now …

Source r/awww H/T @SlenderSherbet Image Screengrab