People loved Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s unexpected take on the Martin Bashir scandal

Everyone’s talking about Martin Bashir’s Panorama interview with Princess Diana today after a devastating independent inquiry report into the 1995 programme.

Lord Dyson’s investigation found that the BBC had covered up ‘deceitful behaviour’ used by Bashir who ‘fell short of high standards of integrity and transparency.

The affair will have serious implications for the future of the BBC but that’s not why we’re here.

We’re here for Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s unexpected take, which wasn’t the most serious, but it was the funniest. And we could all do with a bit of levity right now.

It’s almost our favourite Krishnan Guru-Murthy thing, but not quite.

Nice introduction Krishnan Guru-Murthy 👏 Jacob Rees-Mogg flew to Scotland to get the Queen's approval for unlawfully proroguing Parliament… #eyebrows#C4News pic.twitter.com/XY6NASZU8D — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 1, 2019

This was pretty fabulous too.

Got to hand it to @krishgm for this exemplary #c4news intro for thick Tory charlatan Ben Bradley MP. pic.twitter.com/c6xjxxZwTu — Paddy Sisyphus (@PaddySisyphus) March 26, 2019

We’re with this person.

