A joke about Wayne Lineker was made even funnier as it whooshed over James Corden’s head

Poke Staff. Updated May 21st, 2021

With pubs once more open for indoor drinking, a random act of kindness went viral when a Wetherspoon’s customer spotted an elderly gentleman struggling to get served because he couldn’t use the ordering app.

The good Samaritan wrote this on LinkedIn:

‘Seen a little old man sitting alone in Wetherspoons. He couldn’t use the Wetherspoons app and staff ignored him over 15 mins.

Poor old fella got dressed up too.

We bought him 2 pints and sat him closer to usfor bit chat what a grateful old man at 79 he used to spray planes.

He aint spoken to anyone in months look after your elderly.’

We won’t post the picture of the man in question, because we can’t be sure he was aware it was being taken, but rest assured he looked content with his couple of pints.

The text – or a close approximation – began to crop up on Twitter, with some people trying to pass off the incident as their own experience, and others having a little fun with it.

You get the idea.

One version grabbed people’s attention more than most, when Gwdihŵ – @youwouldknow – posted this picture of Gary Lineker’s brother Wayne, who is mostly known for his rock’n’roll lifestyle.

You can see from the numbers just how much Twitter loved the joke, and some left appreciative comments like these.

For others, however, the joke made a satisfying whooshing sound as it whizzed over their heads.

One of those people was none other than the actual James Corden, who tweeted then deleted this reaction – thankfully screengrabbed by three steaks pam.

Quite simply the cherry on top of the cake.

The incident even came to the attention of Wayne Lineker, who was a good sport about it.

Gwdihŵ had this to say – and we have to agree.

In conclusion –

We wouldn’t go that far.

Source Gwdihŵ Image three steaks pam

