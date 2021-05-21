A joke about Wayne Lineker was made even funnier as it whooshed over James Corden’s head

Popular

With pubs once more open for indoor drinking, a random act of kindness went viral when a Wetherspoon’s customer spotted an elderly gentleman struggling to get served because he couldn’t use the ordering app.

The good Samaritan wrote this on LinkedIn:

‘Seen a little old man sitting alone in Wetherspoons. He couldn’t use the Wetherspoons app and staff ignored him over 15 mins. Poor old fella got dressed up too. We bought him 2 pints and sat him closer to usfor bit chat what a grateful old man at 79 he used to spray planes. He aint spoken to anyone in months look after your elderly.’

We won’t post the picture of the man in question, because we can’t be sure he was aware it was being taken, but rest assured he looked content with his couple of pints.

The text – or a close approximation – began to crop up on Twitter, with some people trying to pass off the incident as their own experience, and others having a little fun with it.

Seen a little old man sitting alone in Wetherspoons, He couldn't use the Wetherspoons app and staff ignored him over 15mins, poor fella got dressed up too. We bought him 2 pints and sat him closer to us for bit chat he ain't spoken to anyone in months look after your elderly. pic.twitter.com/3u90AWgYZQ — Ellen C Scott (@EllenCScott) May 19, 2021

Seen a little old man sitting alone in wetherspoons, He couldn't use the wetherspoons app and staff ignored him over 15mins, poor old fella got dressed up too.What a grateful old man at 79 he aint spoken to anyone in months look after your elderly pic.twitter.com/yYFBOM5uNG — montroserose7 (@montroserose7) May 19, 2021

You get the idea.

One version grabbed people’s attention more than most, when Gwdihŵ – @youwouldknow – posted this picture of Gary Lineker’s brother Wayne, who is mostly known for his rock’n’roll lifestyle.

Seen little old man sitting alone in weatherspoons, couldn't use the app and staff ignored him over 15mins, poor old fella got dressed up too. We bought him 2 pints and sat him closer for a chat, what a grateful old man, he aint spoken to anyone in months look after your elderly pic.twitter.com/mxt5xTlaiv — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) May 19, 2021

You can see from the numbers just how much Twitter loved the joke, and some left appreciative comments like these.

not all heroes wear capes https://t.co/3uSaLoLgNZ — em (@emmaboale) May 20, 2021

For others, however, the joke made a satisfying whooshing sound as it whizzed over their heads.

I’m concerned by how many people seem to genuinely think I comforted a lonely Wayne Lineker in a Wetherspoons — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) May 20, 2021

You went into a weatherspoons? Thought you'd have been taking a moral standpoint with Tim Martin. — Soapbox Orator (@SrlUndrchvr) May 19, 2021

One of those people was none other than the actual James Corden, who tweeted then deleted this reaction – thankfully screengrabbed by three steaks pam.

Quite simply the cherry on top of the cake.

@youwouldknow is the undisputed winner of Twitter today.

I’m fucking howling https://t.co/xDJqbozzwZ — Digby XL (@D1gby_) May 20, 2021

Incredible work. — Stephen Graham (@StephenCVGraham) May 20, 2021

The incident even came to the attention of Wayne Lineker, who was a good sport about it.

Lol 🙈😂😂😂 — Wayne Lineker (@waynelineker) May 20, 2021

Gwdihŵ had this to say – and we have to agree.

I think James Cordon mistaking Big Wayne L for a genuine lonely old fella in Wetherspoons is my shitposting gold standard pic.twitter.com/EBQGc1KkfS — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) May 20, 2021

In conclusion –

Might have to actually send Wayne 2 pints now — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) May 20, 2021

We wouldn’t go that far.

READ MORE

Source Gwdihŵ Image three steaks pam