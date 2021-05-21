News

People have been railing against the government’s plans for the trains – 13 first-class responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 21st, 2021

The Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, has been doing the rounds of various media outlets to trumpet the government’s upcoming overhaul of the railway system.

The policy will see a flexible season ticket for frequent travellers, a more comprehensive choice of e-tickets, and – theoretically – a more joined-up service due to the schedule being run from a single point.

The new publicly owned body which will be responsible for all this has been named ‘Great British Railways’.

Although not actual nationalisation, it was near enough for people to draw parallels between Great British Railways and Labour’s public ownership policy from the last manifesto.

Although, there was this –

Between the name, the policy and the man in charge, tweeters had a lot to work with – and they really went to town.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke