Dog accidentally ends up walking on front two feet, goes viral
If you only watch one funny dog video this week, make it this one.
It’s a clip of a dog carrying a stick so big it had unexpected consequences.
Like the dog and that stick, we’re still trying to get our head round it.
Momentum is important 🤣💕 pic.twitter.com/4FaDUhfyVe
— 村村三四郎 (@kqxSEOoHLhKWcvb) May 20, 2021
Source Instagram @videoloko
H/T Twitter @wittypedia_ @Ffs_OMG
Wait. What 👀😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/WYd1YpkwiF
— Ffs OMG Vids 🔥📽 (@Ffs_OMG) May 19, 2021
— Wittypedia (@wittypedia_) May 19, 2021
