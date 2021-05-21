Animals

Dog accidentally ends up walking on front two feet, goes viral

Poke Staff. Updated May 21st, 2021

If you only watch one funny dog video this week, make it this one.

It’s a clip of a dog carrying a stick so big it had unexpected consequences.

Like the dog and that stick, we’re still trying to get our head round it.

Source Instagram @videoloko
H/T Twitter @wittypedia_ @Ffs_OMG

