Pets are like family members, except we don’t usually allow family members to lick our faces and we rarely feed them scraps under the table while nobody’s looking.
One pet over on TikTok, however, has living quarters at least on a par with most humans – if not better.
@thehomeprojectguy
The love Teddys house has gotten is incredible! Reposting for new followers! ##diy ##diyprojects ##dog ##dogs ##goldenretriever ##house ##housefeatures ##fyp
Harry Potter would have given his right arm for living quarters like that.
Johnathan Lower’s lucky golden retriever, Teddy, has a TV, a fireplace and a portrait of himself on the wall – as you do. People had many questions about the canine crib.
@thehomeprojectguy
Reply to @liliijeann Answers to a few questions that have been asked multiple times on one of our viral videos! ##fyp ##diy ##dog ##goldenretriever ##dogs
That’s definitely extra.
The slick dog-home makeover made it to Twitter, where people were impressed – and a little envious.
Why does this dog have a nicer apartment than me pic.twitter.com/LjExg14Jxw
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 20, 2021
Crib envy … 😩 pic.twitter.com/4tEIdHsBqO
— Kim Berly (@KimeeBe) May 13, 2021
MTV Cribs, Pup Edition https://t.co/Ht4kzOLQC5
— Laura Topliffe (@TheTopLife) May 20, 2021
But, as anyone who has a pet will tell you, they choose their own beds.
@thehomeprojectguy
If only he knew how spoiled he was… ##dog ##dogs ##dogsoftiktok ##goldenretrieverlife ##goldenretriever ##fyp
Absolutely typical.
Johnathan Lower
