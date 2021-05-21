Videos

‘Why does this dog have a nicer apartment than me?’

Poke Staff. Updated May 21st, 2021

Pets are like family members, except we don’t usually allow family members to lick our faces and we rarely feed them scraps under the table while nobody’s looking.

One pet over on TikTok, however, has living quarters at least on a par with most humans – if not better.

Harry Potter would have given his right arm for living quarters like that.

Johnathan Lower’s lucky golden retriever, Teddy, has a TV, a fireplace and a portrait of himself on the wall – as you do. People had many questions about the canine crib.

That’s definitely extra.

The slick dog-home makeover made it to Twitter, where people were impressed – and a little envious.

But, as anyone who has a pet will tell you, they choose their own beds.

Absolutely typical.

