Comeback of the day goes to this exchange, shared by Redditor OldFingerman who said: ‘Who orders small coffee anyway?’

‘Started at the bottom, and he’s still there! Ps: I still wish him the best 😉

onlyupliftingcomment ‘And this mindset is why humanity is at this point. We should treat other humans as equals and don’t devalue them based on their job. Ffs you’re not your job and if your whole identity is based on your work then I feel deeply sry for you.’

zuzg ‘The very mindset is boggling…every job (well, most) exist to enable other humans to do other things. Why does a barista have a job? So you can exchange a little money for some coffee without the time, effort, or resources required to make your own in the same manner. Talk about being ungrateful and biting the hand that feeds.’

Source Reddit u/OldFingerman