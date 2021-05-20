Troll calls woman an ‘ageing single mum’, ends up destroyed

Life

Writer Natalia Antonova went viral – wildly viral – after she shared this shocking exchange with a guy who sets the bar very low at the start and then keeps going lower.

But you have to read it to the end because Natalia had the perfect final word which had everyone cheering.

Happy anniversary to this great moment in incel history pic.twitter.com/DPPWCkALjO — Natalia Antonova (@NataliaAntonova) May 18, 2021

And here it is in full.

And just some of the many, many things people said about it.

seems like a chill guy whos definitely not offended — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) May 18, 2021

Not a howling vortex of insecurity and anger, not at all — Natalia Antonova (@NataliaAntonova) May 18, 2021

When you’re so insecure you engineer a way to validate your resentment. — AstraVaxxed (@petenator39) May 18, 2021

That's the most accurate, succinct synopsis of incel culture I've ever read. — Jenifer Brooks (@lessthanzen_Jen) May 18, 2021

You know, I get why you took out the username here, but sometimes I feel like leaving it on would do more good than harm. Women need to know not to waste their time even bothering to respond. — Capital Katie (@CapitalKatie) May 18, 2021

He ended up making further amends, so I kept his name out of it. I hope he learned a lesson. — Natalia Antonova (@NataliaAntonova) May 18, 2021

To conclude …

The way you handled him… pic.twitter.com/CQrtSOAjLY — Katie J. Stone (@katiejstone91) May 18, 2021

