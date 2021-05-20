Simply 17 strangely tempting inedible objects that are a feast for the eyes

Pics

The r/ForbiddenSnacks forum on Reddit is jam-packed with pictures of things that look not just edible, but downright tasty, yet are absolutely not either of those things.

We took a deep dive and have laid out a banquet of favourites.

1. Calcite that looks like fried chicken

2. It’s not caramel – it’s melted shoe

3. Somebody’s been poking the chocolate cake that’s really a WWII bunker

4. Macaroni cheese? Corn niblets? No – Lego hands

5. The forbidden salami is actually pure elemental sodium

6. Don’t eat these sprinkles, because they’re the chopped off ends of coloured springs

7. Chalcedony spherulites or grapes? Let your teeth decide

8. That fancy ravioli is a starfish

9. These tasty looking strawberries would ruin your smoothie because they’re sea snails

