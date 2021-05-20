This Reece Shearsmith outtake reel from Peter Kay’s Car Share is a giggly delight

Twitter

Reece Shearsmith is currently blowing viewers’ minds again, with the latest series of Inside Number 9, but it’s a blast from the past that’s got people’s attention on Twitter.

Halo #KeepYourMasksOn – @EatMyHalo – shared this very funny set of bloopers from a 2015 episode of Peter Kay’s Car Share.

I could watch the Reece ‘Here Comes the Hotstepper’ Shearsmith outtakes from Car Share forever. pic.twitter.com/3beMcJMDAo — Halo #KeepYourMasksOn 💙🌱Ⓥ (@EatMyHalo) May 18, 2021

We don’t know how Peter Kay and Sian Gibson got anything filmed when it was just those two, never mind when there was a third funny person in the car. And we’ll never again be able to listen to Here Comes the Hotstepper without thinking of this footage.

We can’t be the only ones, either, if these comments are anything to go by.

I think of this at least once a month. Remarkable. https://t.co/5ESoCZvDza — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) May 19, 2021

I reckon I’ve watched this over a hundred times and everytime I do, I nearly cry laughing. — Neil Lewis (@Lewey909) May 19, 2021

The peck household were watching this again last night for about the thousandth time and it really is a candidate for funniest thing I’ve ever seen. I absolutely cannot cope with it. https://t.co/PGx2nU5LeF — Tom Peck (@tompeck) May 19, 2021

It's always the right time for this https://t.co/201PvTh03N — kathy 💙 (@skybluebint) May 18, 2021

It looks like there’s merch on the horizon.

Might make a t-shirt with "LYRICAL DANCE FLAP" on it. https://t.co/LHJACqzidV — Paul Mitchell💙 (@mrmitchell78) May 19, 2021

Hundred per cent, would buy.

READ MORE

Reece Shearsmith live-tweeting the Wicker Man plot is the best possible May Day celebration

Source @EatMyHalo Image Screengrab