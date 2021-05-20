12 legendary reactions to Matt Hancock replacing the ‘shield of restrictions’ with the ‘sword of vaccination’

News

On Wednesday, Matt Hancock held a Downing Street briefing on the coronavirus, insisting that – despite a lot of evidence to the contrary – the government’s position on amber list countries had always been clear and consistent.

Update to our 'Traffic Light' Travel Advice:

Red: don’t go

Amber: don’t go

Green: don’t want to go anyway — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 19, 2021

He summed up the Covid strategy in simple terms.

Matt Hancock says Britain will now "carefully replace shield of restrictions with the sword of vaccinations" — Kate Ferguson (@kateferguson4) May 19, 2021

Wait, what?

Matt Hancock says Britain will "Replace shield of restrictions with the sword of vaccinations" There was always something about the Knight about him We went into battle without protection against an enemy that had already wiped out nearby lands & we are still to mourn our dead — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) May 19, 2021

Of course, tweeters had some thoughts.

1.

I choose to also wield the mace of social distancing and the +3 blessed robe of working at home https://t.co/EqaKOmdlYL — Dan Hett (@danhett) May 19, 2021

2.

yes, tell us pastor hancock https://t.co/P99EsSaHbx — beauty (@BeautyDhlamini) May 19, 2021

3.

does he know people held shields and swords at the same time https://t.co/hx7Ny6oVR3 — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) May 19, 2021

4.

Matt Hancock makes me not want to use metaphors ever again https://t.co/B0BBJfX6tZ — Prof Damien Page (@damien_page) May 19, 2021

5.

Who writes this nonesense…we're not 12 year old boys in Games Workshop. https://t.co/2tzDUWsOub — Kate Proctor (@Kate_M_Proctor) May 19, 2021

6.

7.

These Pokémon re releases are getting out of hand https://t.co/FCLkeCVw4u — KYLE (@ItsThatKyle) May 19, 2021

8.

Doing this kind of thing at 5pm on PMQs Day just makes life unnecessarily difficult for sketchwriters. https://t.co/I9eVy3iryl — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) May 19, 2021

9.

🎶 bring me my horn of social distance

bring me my hand gel of anti viral🎶 https://t.co/3SU6Cvz3kF — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) May 19, 2021

10.

11.

To be fair, he couldn't say 'the prick of vaccinations', in case people thought he was referring to himself. https://t.co/5YP9smCLaL — Steve Analyst (@EmporersNewC) May 19, 2021

12.

And the tin hat of bullshit https://t.co/gU8k7CwTlV — Lulu (@Mmelulu) May 19, 2021

If you were struggling to recall the shield of restrictions, this might help.

Shield of restrictions served us well pic.twitter.com/wTSfy3CKkZ — Sam Munnery (@SamMunnery) May 19, 2021

READ MORE

Piers Morgan skewering Matt Hancock for his pandemic performance is today’s must-see interview

Source Kate Ferguson Image Screengrab