Larry and Paul’s ‘Downing Street’ briefing hits very differently to Matt Hancock’s

Wednesday evening saw yet another Downing Street coronavirus briefing, theoretically bringing us the latest news on the infection rates, the vaccine and new regulations – or lack of regulations – on international travel.

Quick reminder of the government's clear as black hole rules for travel overseas. pic.twitter.com/oPPfkmbp2a — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 19, 2021

If you didn’t watch it, or did and wish you hadn’t, you can get an update from comedians Larry & Paul – only theirs is informative and funny.

This is how people reacted when it was posted on Twitter.

Love these guys. Bang on every time… https://t.co/xaOn7TVdtV — Nick Pitts (@nickpitts) May 19, 2021

Thanks for the clarification. I'm off!!! https://t.co/0lW3POiW7Y — Parody Stanley Johnson (@StanleyJohnsonP) May 19, 2021

Oh bloody hell. That's an absolute stonker of a #RealDailyBriefing So many brilliant parts. Snorting Nod. pic.twitter.com/TODuS9HY3s — Jenna Martin 💙 👽📻 (@phoenix_705) May 19, 2021

There's more than a passive aggressive laugh! But only if you watch the full version: This short version – clearly modelled by Hancock, "only" provides belly laughs at the truth!!!!! https://t.co/hBi2jMS2tB — Stuart (@StuartofLeeds) May 19, 2021

Absolutely brilliant….coffee on the way https://t.co/4hkkczfdBr — Steve Green (@centurion_steve) May 19, 2021

This comment by Dr Bianca de Haan should be carved into plaques and hung on every wall in the corridors of power.

As Hancock said: Govt has been *very clear* As a guide, if you repeatedly have to emphasise how very clear you‘ve been, you‘ve probably not been clear at all https://t.co/R7TR1XLjwG — Dr. Bianca de Haan 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇳🇱#WeAreTheUniversity (@bianhaan) May 19, 2021

Perhaps Larry and Paul can pull some strings.

