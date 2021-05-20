Videos

Larry and Paul’s ‘Downing Street’ briefing hits very differently to Matt Hancock’s

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 20th, 2021

Wednesday evening saw yet another Downing Street coronavirus briefing, theoretically bringing us the latest news on the infection rates, the vaccine and new regulations – or lack of regulations – on international travel.

If you didn’t watch it, or did and wish you hadn’t, you can get an update from comedians Larry & Paul – only theirs is informative and funny.

This is how people reacted when it was posted on Twitter.

This comment by Dr Bianca de Haan should be carved into plaques and hung on every wall in the corridors of power.

Perhaps Larry and Paul can pull some strings.

