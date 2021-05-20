‘I mean the kid isn’t wrong’
Exam question (and answer) of the week.
And our favourite things people said about it after it was shared by Redditor Axton740.
My son did this and got a detention. The teacher’s note on his sheet indicated they were told beforehand that fart was not an acceptable response.’ rks1743
‘Why not? Are farts not a gas?’ SirEarlBigtitsXXVII
‘It is mostly a gas. It also contains some particulate matter (solids).’ TacosAnonymous
‘My farts on average are about 50/50.’ The_Thrill17
Moving quickly on, last word to this person.
‘Bravo! Teacher here. This kid made an authentic personal connection to each concept. I guarantee this kid will remember the idea of solids, liquids, and gases better than most of his classmates!’ Down_Low_Too_Slow
10/10.
READ MORE
People loved this woman’s response to two men who mocked her for taking a photo in a pool
Source Reddit u/Axton740
More from the Poke
Simply 13 very confident men supremely confused about women’s bodies
This persistent cat trying to get attention is adorable