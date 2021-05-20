Animals

The video of this very helpful four-legged parking sensor went viral because, well, watch (you might prefer it with the sound down).

the best barking sensor you can get pic.twitter.com/Lyz8uyW0nY — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) May 19, 2021

Should come as standard.

The clip also proved popular after it was shared by K4Kerala on Reddit and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘It is very disappointing that this doesn’t have audio.’ rahenri ‘Beep beep beep beep… bow bow…bow.’ K4Kerala ‘Audio successfully added in brain now.’ Byproduct ‘Goldens are undeniably such great dogs.’ Gold_Overtone ‘This is an option I would gladly pay for.’ smurfsundermybed ‘Bark-up Camera.’ TheImprobable

