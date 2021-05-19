This takedown of a ‘lazy millennials troll’ went viral because it’s A++

Pics

This blistering comeback went viral on Reddit because it spoke to so many people.

‘Comment from a YouTube video that was generalising millenials as Instagram addicts that only care about instant gratification,’ said Redditor hg088 who shared it.

And here are just three of the things people said about it.

‘Gen X here, have a daughter that person’s age. I could not agree more with every single thing said in that post.’ Mother_Wash ‘This post hit me like a train because is terribly true.’ Shalien93 ‘Millennial here. Graduated in 2005. My first day of high school was 9/11. Had a discussion with my father recently. Turns out he doesn’t think much of my generation either. He’s late boom, 1956. ‘Apparently we just didn’t listen enough to his generation, and didn’t take the right things in school.

Never mind that his generation won’t do us the courtesy to retire. And when they did, they all had to March back to work when the 08 bubble burst. ‘It’s funny, though, the vitriol levelled at millennials, Gen X and Zoomers. Who do boomers think will be and are taking care of them as they advance in age?’ mjwburt

Source Reddit u/hg088