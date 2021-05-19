This Greenpeace video about plastic waste is devastatingly brilliant

Politics

You may have seen the story this week that the vast amount of plastic that the UK is sending to Turkey to be recycled is ending up dumped, burned or left to pollute the ocean.

Greenpeace, which was responsible for the investigation, is calling on the to ban all plastic waste exports.

And this video, which went viral on Twitter is both devastating and brilliantly done, a proper mind-blowing watch.

What’s the UK government’s plastic policy? Dump it on other countries! Less than 10% of our plastic recycling is actually recycled in the UK.

The rest is sent overseas where it’s often burned or dumped, fuelling health and wildlife emergencies. RT to expose. #Wasteminster 1/5 pic.twitter.com/Jx1IzpRipE — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) May 17, 2021

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

This is mind blowing. pic.twitter.com/XWCHnZ3nDT — Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) May 19, 2021

This could well be the best video I’ve ever seen tackling this issue. Incredibly powerful. https://t.co/KjUszZYmbn — Adil Ray OBE 💙 (@adilray) May 18, 2021

This fantastic video from @GreenpeaceUK hits the nail on the head. We urgently need Government action to address the plastic crisis, that has only been made worse by Covid. #WarOnPlastic #Plastic #PlasticWaste https://t.co/PL7tMebs95 — Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall (@HughFW) May 18, 2021

That cat looks familiar…pic.twitter.com/TjKGWC7I7i — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 18, 2021

And just in case you were wondering who was doing the voice of Johnson …

Was a pleasure working with @GreenpeaceUK and giving voice to @BorisJohnson’s words… https://t.co/S65zr3kHLy — Matt Forde (@mattforde) May 17, 2021

