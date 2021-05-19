Politics

This Greenpeace video about plastic waste is devastatingly brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated May 19th, 2021

You may have seen the story this week that the vast amount of plastic that the UK is sending to Turkey to be recycled is ending up dumped, burned or left to pollute the ocean.

Greenpeace, which was responsible for the investigation, is calling on the to ban all plastic waste exports.

And this video, which went viral on Twitter is both devastating and brilliantly done, a proper mind-blowing watch.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

And just in case you were wondering who was doing the voice of Johnson …

Source Twitter @GreenpeaceUK

