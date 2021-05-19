This dog playing Connect 4 has the perfect payoff

Animals

The video of this dog playing Connect 4 went viral for reasons which will presumably be obvious. And the payoff is even better.

Dog playing Connect Four.. Wait for it.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XXesEV8ygg — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) May 19, 2021

Relatable.

And currently our joint favourite dog video of the week, with this one.

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_