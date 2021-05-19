This cyclist’s unfortunate selfie attempt was caught on live TV and it’s perfect comedy timing

Videos

With the obvious caveat that we hope the cyclist is okay and everything, if only every news report was as satisfying as this.

It’s a clip that went viral because, well, keep your eye on the cyclist, obviously.

Perfect comedy timing.

It’s the little wave to the camera that gets me 😂😂😂 — Raul (@RaulieGonzo) May 17, 2021

The no-hands bike selfie timed as the news crew is positioned behind you is not for amateurs — Mike Dorsey (@DorseyFilm) May 17, 2021

ok I’m ready to write 10,00 words about this person stat — kelly cohen (@ByKellyCohen) May 17, 2021

Source Twitter @davidmackau H/T Indy100