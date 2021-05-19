Eric Trump claims crying strangers hug him because they miss his dad – 5 stunning owns

News

An investigation into the Trump Organization by the Manhattan District Attorney is now confirmed to be criminal and not civil. It’s undoubtedly squeaky bum time for those at its heart.

Official Trump statement regarding the criminal investigations into the Trump Organization: pic.twitter.com/F4yLazjuOD — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) May 19, 2021

Despite that, it seems that Donald Trump is very serious about running for the presidency again in 2024, as he maintains that the 2020 election was stolen from him using dead voters, bamboo-laced ballot papers from China and wizardry.

Maybe not the last one, but you never know.

– BREAKING NEWS – Close to 5,000 ballots in the Arizona audit discovered to be stained with random drops of SOY SAUCE…could be proof of Chinese involvement or remnants of last Thursday's catered lunch. — Alister McKinley, QBE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Ajohms1956) May 14, 2021

The Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, Eric Trump, appeared on Fox News, talking to Trump loyalist, Sean Hannity. He said some Democrats aren’t people and claimed his dad is the ‘most beloved political figure’.

To prove it, he had this touching lie anecdote about people’s love for his father.

Eric Trump says random people in the street hug him with tears in their eyes and tell him how much they miss his father pic.twitter.com/EF8cKSmhmI — Acyn (@Acyn) May 19, 2021

from Sure GIFs via Gfycat

These five responses say everything that needs to be said on the matter.

1.

In Boston, we call those, "winos". https://t.co/xm5z6Vd967 — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) May 19, 2021

2.

The reason you know this isn't true is because there is zero chance Eric Trump let's anyone come close to him on "the street" https://t.co/1YorsQyudt — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 19, 2021

3.

Big, strong guys. Generals. Driving big trucks. I tell ya, these guys, you don't wanna meet them in a dark alley. Real American patriots. Big, beautiful cowboy boots. All came up to Eric Frederick Trump and sobbed on his sloping shoulder like sad little kittens. I tell ya. Verily https://t.co/MjTzHvt0B5 — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) May 19, 2021

4.

5.

Sure, but enough about your trip to Moscow, Eric. https://t.co/xnqrHtlFGi — Kop*wow (@KPLWW5) May 19, 2021

Perhaps he just got mixed up.

CORRECTION: Eric Trump says HE goes up to random people in the street and hugs THEM with tears in his eyes and tells them how much he misses his father. — PCR RitesGood (@pcrritesgood) May 19, 2021

Source @Acyn Image Screengrab