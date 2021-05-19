Celebrity

Curtis Stigers just won Twitter for the day

Poke Staff. Updated May 19th, 2021

Not the first time we’ve featured the great singer-songwriter Curtis Stigers on these pages and very probably not the last.

Just a lovely little exchange which was started by @BRYN_BORANGA and shared by @rickburin which made our day better.

Curtis Stigers doesn’t follow us on Twitter, but you can follow him here.

READ MORE

Simply 23 glorious takedowns of hilariously confused Americans

Source Twitter @BRYN_BORANGA H/T @rickburin Image YouTube screengrab

More from the Poke