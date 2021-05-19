Curtis Stigers just won Twitter for the day

Celebrity

Not the first time we’ve featured the great singer-songwriter Curtis Stigers on these pages and very probably not the last.

Just a lovely little exchange which was started by @BRYN_BORANGA and shared by @rickburin which made our day better.

who's your most famous follower on here? — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) May 18, 2021

I have a measly 92 followers. One of them is Curtis Stigers. I have no idea why, but I like it — Dan Stockley (@DanStockley91) May 18, 2021

@curtisstigers why is this, explain yourself please — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) May 18, 2021

No — Curtis Stigers (@curtisstigers) May 18, 2021

@curtisstigers doesn’t follow me back. I feel really offended now 😂 Ah well. The Laura Ingalls Museum in Walnut Grove does. — Janey Salisbury (@GothicBlue) May 18, 2021

You never asked, Janey. — Curtis Stigers (@curtisstigers) May 18, 2021

Curtis Stigers doesn’t follow us on Twitter, but you can follow him here.

READ MORE

Simply 23 glorious takedowns of hilariously confused Americans

Source Twitter @BRYN_BORANGA H/T @rickburin Image YouTube screengrab