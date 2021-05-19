Curtis Stigers just won Twitter for the day
Not the first time we’ve featured the great singer-songwriter Curtis Stigers on these pages and very probably not the last.
Just a lovely little exchange which was started by @BRYN_BORANGA and shared by @rickburin which made our day better.
who's your most famous follower on here?
— BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) May 18, 2021
I have a measly 92 followers. One of them is Curtis Stigers. I have no idea why, but I like it
— Dan Stockley (@DanStockley91) May 18, 2021
@curtisstigers why is this, explain yourself please
— BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) May 18, 2021
No
— Curtis Stigers (@curtisstigers) May 18, 2021
@curtisstigers doesn’t follow me back. I feel really offended now 😂 Ah well. The Laura Ingalls Museum in Walnut Grove does.
— Janey Salisbury (@GothicBlue) May 18, 2021
You never asked, Janey.
— Curtis Stigers (@curtisstigers) May 18, 2021
Curtis Stigers doesn’t follow us on Twitter, but you can follow him here.
READ MORE
Simply 23 glorious takedowns of hilariously confused Americans
Source Twitter @BRYN_BORANGA H/T @rickburin Image YouTube screengrab
More from the Poke
The brutal takedown of these covidiots who never wore a mask might sting a little in the morning
People have been drawing Shrek from memory – 19 with differing layers of success