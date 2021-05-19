China’s invented a train that doesn’t need tracks and everyone made the same joke – 5 on-point takedowns

Twitter

Exciting news from the very leading edge of technology now, news that China has invented an amazing train that basically doesn’t need tracks.

Check it out.

This is incredible!

China 🇨🇳 is testing it’s new autonomous electric train that does not need traditional tracks. It runs on a virtual track. Can go everywhere. pic.twitter.com/56505GeK1U — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) May 19, 2021

And it’s fair to say that lots of people pointed out the same thing. We’ve read them all – well, quite a lot – and these five people said it best.

Just showed this to my 2-year-old and he pointed at it and said "bus" https://t.co/seIoNtaRmC — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 19, 2021

This is called a bus. Looks like a double articulated bus. Single articulated buses are quite common, and electric buses becoming more common all the time. That doesn't make them trains! — esa 🌻 (@syklemil) May 19, 2021

sure, that vehicle driving on the road is actually a "train" running on a "virtual track" why not https://t.co/LsVSJMGzH7 — Wild Geerters (@classiclib3ral) May 19, 2021

Det er en buss, Erik. — fyr som var kjekk helt til covid ødela (@FloydPage) May 19, 2021

Every 6 months people come up with something that is just a bus. https://t.co/zV3I9cs3k8 — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) May 19, 2021

If you prefer it minimalist.

Source Twitter @ErikSolheim