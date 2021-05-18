Animals

This dog doing yoga went wildly viral because, well, watch

Poke Staff. Updated May 18th, 2021

Dog doing yoga video of the week – not a phrase we’ve used before – is surely this, a video posted by @my_aussie_gal over on Instagram which went wildly viral because the dog is so good at it!

Amazing.

Insert your own ‘downward dog’ joke here.

It went even more viral after it was shared by @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter

This is more our style, alas.

READ MORE

These dogs’ response to being told their owner’s name is perfect comedy timing

Source Instagram @my_aussie_gal H/T Twitter @buitengebieden_

More from the Poke