This dog doing yoga went wildly viral because, well, watch
Dog doing yoga video of the week – not a phrase we’ve used before – is surely this, a video posted by @my_aussie_gal over on Instagram which went wildly viral because the dog is so good at it!
Amazing.
Insert your own ‘downward dog’ joke here.
It went even more viral after it was shared by @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter
This dog is actually doing yoga… pic.twitter.com/d7oK5EJa2l
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 17, 2021
That is the best workout partner I have ever seen.
— suzannemerc (@SuzanneMercuri) May 17, 2021
This is just amazing. https://t.co/Jkyap5RQrN
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 18, 2021
Dogs bruh, love working out with their humans..
— Danny Hughes (@dthmath) May 17, 2021
Hah, this is amazing. You couldn't get a cat to do this in a million years.
— Chris F. 🌎 citizen 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 focused (@SPTO) May 17, 2021
"Take this, dog!" pic.twitter.com/gzycYZngWz
— John K. 🌊 🥩 (@jfk22222) May 17, 2021
This is more our style, alas.
Group sports 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/81MVQREN6I
— Carmen Bidalot (@CBidalot) May 17, 2021
READ MORE
These dogs’ response to being told their owner’s name is perfect comedy timing
Source Instagram @my_aussie_gal H/T Twitter @buitengebieden_
More from the Poke
Tim Burgess led the trolling of Nigel Farage’s US tour and it’s fabulous
This story of a demanding bride started badly – and got very much worse