This dog doing yoga went wildly viral because, well, watch

Animals

Dog doing yoga video of the week – not a phrase we’ve used before – is surely this, a video posted by @my_aussie_gal over on Instagram which went wildly viral because the dog is so good at it!

Amazing.

Insert your own ‘downward dog’ joke here.

It went even more viral after it was shared by @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter

This dog is actually doing yoga… pic.twitter.com/d7oK5EJa2l — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 17, 2021

That is the best workout partner I have ever seen. — suzannemerc (@SuzanneMercuri) May 17, 2021

Dogs bruh, love working out with their humans.. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VPMdeiU9Uw — Danny Hughes (@dthmath) May 17, 2021

Hah, this is amazing. You couldn't get a cat to do this in a million years. — Chris F. 🌎 citizen 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 focused (@SPTO) May 17, 2021

This is more our style, alas.

Source Instagram @my_aussie_gal H/T Twitter @buitengebieden_