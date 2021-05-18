Simply 9 ‘This object has been removed …’ museum signs to make your day better

Pics

It’s International Museum Day so what better time to enjoy these 7 museum signs which are guaranteed to make your day better, whatever day it is.

They’re the work of Christina Davis and Jen Berman at the Harvard Museum of Natural History and you can read more about them (and see more of them) here.

1.

(via Flickr)

2.

(via Flickr)

3.

(via Flickr)

4.

(via Flickr)

5.

(via Flickr)

6.

(via Flickr)

7.

(via Flickr)

8.

(via Flickr)

9.

(via Flickr)

We came across them after @pandamoanimum went viral on Twitter (and you can follow @pandamoanimum here!)

As it’s #InternationalMuseumDay, let’s again remember probably one of the best ever signs seen in a museum. pic.twitter.com/MmoqjdBVRv — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) May 18, 2021

READ MORE

Simply 23 glorious takedowns of hilariously confused Americans

Source Flickr @csdavis H/T Twitter @pandamoanimum