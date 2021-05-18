Simply 9 ‘This object has been removed …’ museum signs to make your day better
It’s International Museum Day so what better time to enjoy these 7 museum signs which are guaranteed to make your day better, whatever day it is.
They’re the work of Christina Davis and Jen Berman at the Harvard Museum of Natural History and you can read more about them (and see more of them) here.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
We came across them after @pandamoanimum went viral on Twitter (and you can follow @pandamoanimum here!)
As it’s #InternationalMuseumDay, let’s again remember probably one of the best ever signs seen in a museum. pic.twitter.com/MmoqjdBVRv
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) May 18, 2021
Source Flickr @csdavis H/T Twitter @pandamoanimum
