People are getting whipped into a frenzy over the 99 Flake shortage – 9 sweet responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 18th, 2021

It’s been just one bad thing after another, recently*, and people aren’t sure whether they can handle the latest disaster – *checks notes* – a shortage of the Flakes they put in 99 ice-creams.

*forever

via Gfycat

The major news story was broken by the BBC.

It must have been a slow news day.

There followed a stream of puns and sarcasm – which should probably be a section on the UK citizenship test, if anyone’s daft enough to still want to come here, now that it’s so tragically Flake-deficient.

These were the cream of the crop.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Larry the Cat had this to add.

We’d have expected him to prefer Dreamies.

Source BBC Image Callum Blacoe on Unsplash and Daria Shevtsova on Pexels

