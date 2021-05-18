People are getting whipped into a frenzy over the 99 Flake shortage – 9 sweet responses

News

It’s been just one bad thing after another, recently*, and people aren’t sure whether they can handle the latest disaster – *checks notes* – a shortage of the Flakes they put in 99 ice-creams.

*forever

via Gfycat

The major news story was broken by the BBC.

UK hit by Cadbury 99 Flake shortage https://t.co/iaCEGjeagb — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 17, 2021

It must have been a slow news day.

150K+ dead from Covid, Tory corruption, Poverty crisis, Homeless crisis…. Meanwhile, BBC News are doing a great job holding power to account, chasing all the hard hitting stories…… https://t.co/izjYFhylBk — Mark Ellis (@Mrcento) May 17, 2021

There followed a stream of puns and sarcasm – which should probably be a section on the UK citizenship test, if anyone’s daft enough to still want to come here, now that it’s so tragically Flake-deficient.

These were the cream of the crop.

1.

that's it, i have tipped over the edge https://t.co/ASRhL8QSan — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) May 17, 2021

2.

This has caused quite a Ripple… https://t.co/bIVCKHWHgL — Catherine Kelliher (@kitty_kelliher) May 17, 2021

3.

I got 99 problems, but a shortage of ice cream adornments ain't one. https://t.co/RjgxfG3q29 — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) May 17, 2021

4.

People will be demonstrating in their hundreds and thousands https://t.co/4ykgRh7A8b — William Stone (@itswilliamstone) May 17, 2021

5.

6.

Now's my chance to put across my idea of alternatively using a Wispa or Twirl instead of a Cadbury 99 Flake 😍 https://t.co/YDYEEynwE6 — Matthew Jenkins 👽📻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MoleyHoleyAds) May 17, 2021

7.

TOO FAR 2021, too far. https://t.co/n7ozrk3Udd — Sara Neill (@ImSaraNeill) May 17, 2021

8.

SUNLIT UPLANDS! (Now with less ice cream) https://t.co/pXSlNd0QBI — Charlie Stross (@cstross) May 17, 2021

9.

Larry the Cat had this to add.

Hardly seems worth coming out of lockdown now…https://t.co/If4545OT6Z — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 17, 2021

We’d have expected him to prefer Dreamies.

READ MORE

This baby’s face as she has her first taste of ice-cream is hilariously relatable

Source BBC Image Callum Blacoe on Unsplash and Daria Shevtsova on Pexels