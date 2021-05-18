People are getting whipped into a frenzy over the 99 Flake shortage – 9 sweet responses
It’s been just one bad thing after another, recently*, and people aren’t sure whether they can handle the latest disaster – *checks notes* – a shortage of the Flakes they put in 99 ice-creams.
*forever
The major news story was broken by the BBC.
UK hit by Cadbury 99 Flake shortage https://t.co/iaCEGjeagb
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 17, 2021
It must have been a slow news day.
150K+ dead from Covid, Tory corruption, Poverty crisis, Homeless crisis…. Meanwhile, BBC News are doing a great job holding power to account, chasing all the hard hitting stories…… https://t.co/izjYFhylBk
— Mark Ellis (@Mrcento) May 17, 2021
There followed a stream of puns and sarcasm – which should probably be a section on the UK citizenship test, if anyone’s daft enough to still want to come here, now that it’s so tragically Flake-deficient.
These were the cream of the crop.
1.
that's it, i have tipped over the edge https://t.co/ASRhL8QSan
— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) May 17, 2021
2.
This has caused quite a Ripple… https://t.co/bIVCKHWHgL
— Catherine Kelliher (@kitty_kelliher) May 17, 2021
3.
I got 99 problems, but a shortage of ice cream adornments ain't one. https://t.co/RjgxfG3q29
— Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) May 17, 2021
4.
People will be demonstrating in their hundreds and thousands https://t.co/4ykgRh7A8b
— William Stone (@itswilliamstone) May 17, 2021
5.
Jay-Z predicted this https://t.co/wmTkF90ljo
— Trudi (@Trudski2012) May 17, 2021
6.
Now's my chance to put across my idea of alternatively using a Wispa or Twirl instead of a Cadbury 99 Flake 😍 https://t.co/YDYEEynwE6
— Matthew Jenkins 👽📻🏴 (@MoleyHoleyAds) May 17, 2021
7.
TOO FAR 2021, too far. https://t.co/n7ozrk3Udd
— Sara Neill (@ImSaraNeill) May 17, 2021
8.
SUNLIT UPLANDS! (Now with less ice cream) https://t.co/pXSlNd0QBI
— Charlie Stross (@cstross) May 17, 2021
9.
https://t.co/ibXS16Xn1f pic.twitter.com/iNypUdYFDW
— Ern "not murdered by Abigail Mitchell" Malley (@GeoffShadbold) May 17, 2021
Larry the Cat had this to add.
Hardly seems worth coming out of lockdown now…https://t.co/If4545OT6Z
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 17, 2021
We’d have expected him to prefer Dreamies.
Source BBC Image Callum Blacoe on Unsplash and Daria Shevtsova on Pexels
