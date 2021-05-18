Job applicant orders drive-thru meal during Zoom interview and it’s brilliant
Over on TikTok Asif Khan describes himself as a ‘Zoom troll’ who does one thing during Zoom interviews when he really should be doing something else.
And they are very funny, the perfect antidote to all those Zoom calls you’ve done over the last 15 months or so. And this one – in which he applies for a job while ordering a drive-thru meal – went particularly viral because it is so good.
@tooapreeDRIVE-THRU DURING INTERVIEW 😂😂😂 ##drivethru ##troll ##zoom ##interview ##prank ##funny ##comedy ##forlaughs ##fyp ##popeyes♬ original sound – Asif Khan
Fabulous.
And just a glimpse of the love it generated on TikTok.
Source TikTok @tooapree
