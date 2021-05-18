17 things that aged very badly indeed from the brilliant ‘Poorly Aged Things’ on Twitter
There’s a rather fabulous Twitter account called Poorly Aged Things – @poorlyagedstuff – that highlights, as the name suggests, things that have aged very poorly indeed.
You can follow them on Twitter here for hilariously poorly aged things like this, 17 of the very best.
1.
— Poorly Aged Things (@PoorlyAgedStuff) February 20, 2021
2.
— Poorly Aged Things (@PoorlyAgedStuff) November 16, 2020
3.
— Poorly Aged Things (@PoorlyAgedStuff) February 7, 2021
4.
— Poorly Aged Things (@PoorlyAgedStuff) May 29, 2020
5.
— Poorly Aged Things (@PoorlyAgedStuff) March 28, 2021
6.
— Poorly Aged Things (@PoorlyAgedStuff) January 5, 2021
7.
— Poorly Aged Things (@PoorlyAgedStuff) February 14, 2021
8.
— Poorly Aged Things (@PoorlyAgedStuff) November 24, 2020
9.
— Poorly Aged Things (@PoorlyAgedStuff) May 3, 2021
More from the Poke
Simply 9 ‘This object has been removed …’ museum signs to make your day better
Job applicant orders drive-thru meal during Zoom interview and it’s brilliant