This bank had some advice for its customers and was owned into next year

Twitter

This bank had some ‘helpful’ advice for its customers which got entirely the response it deserved.

It’s a now deleted tweet by Chase Bank which was sent a couple of years ago and has just gone viral all over again on Reddit.

You could say it was returned with interest.

‘Get wrecked …’ said Redditor aehfaz3 who shared it.

Boom.

‘Lol why the hell would they post that lol.’ RascalRibs ‘It’s almost intentionally tone-deaf.’ EducationalDay976 ‘I would eat the food in my fridge if I had any.’ Trippyuke ‘It’s simple really, stop being poor.’ Knoah1996

And just in case you think a bank can’t possibly have tweeted that, the good people over at fact checkers Snopes confirmed that it is indeed true

READ MORE

This teacher’s lesson on ‘following directions’ is effective and very funny

Source Reddit u/aehfaz3 Image Pexels