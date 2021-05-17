Videos

This artist zooming on his artwork on Google Earth is an amazing watch

John Plunkett. Updated May 17th, 2021

This is quite the watch, an artist zooming in on his artwork using Google Earth which has so far been viewed more than 2 million times.

Artist views his painting on Google Earth

‘That’s actually fucking dope.’ ohh-archie

‘Agreed. It’s ace.’ BelleAriel

‘Pleasantly surprised that it wasn’t a huge penis.’ PasterofMuppets95

‘However, it is a big boner.’ QuipOfTheTongue

Boom.

Source Reddit u/ __Dawn__Amber__ Imgur

