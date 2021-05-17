Mark Hamill’s first TikTok was made even better by the presence of his ‘needy’ dog

Animals

For years, Mark Hamill has been absolutely smashing it on Twitter, just as he does on the big screen, not least with his many beautiful takedowns of Donald Trump.

Last week, he arrived on TikTok in the style you’d expect, with a viral video – and he brought along a canine companion to help him.

The clip has almost four million views and over 23,000 comments, and while most are simply utterances of delight that the legendary actor and voice artist is on TikTok, people were also smitten with Mabel’s endearing neediness.

Seeing as he had asked, a lot of TikTok users stitched videos of their needy dogs in response, so here are just a few of them.

Every one of them is a very good dog.

TikTok star and forager, Alexis Nikole Nelson, spoke for us all with this simple request.

Bark up, Mabel.

READ MORE

Mark Hamill had the best response to this dog terrified by Darth Vader

Source Mark Hamill Image Screengrab