Illustrator David Ziggy Greene went viral with this picture of Nigel Farage which he reckons is the best he’s ever done.

Just done the best Nigel Farage I’ve ever drawn pic.twitter.com/utWLAbDXsD — David Ziggy Greene (S&H illustrated reports) (@SaHreports) May 17, 2021

And here it is in glorious close-up.

Oh damn I popped to the post office & came back to the desk to find this exploded 🙂

Thanks to all comments & RTs & Likes. — David Ziggy Greene (S&H illustrated reports) (@SaHreports) May 17, 2021

haha thanks for the love.

The little toad is actually harder to draw then expected — David Ziggy Greene (S&H illustrated reports) (@SaHreports) May 17, 2021

