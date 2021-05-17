Pics

‘Just done the best Nigel Farage I’ve ever drawn’

Poke Staff. Updated May 17th, 2021

Illustrator David Ziggy Greene went viral with this picture of Nigel Farage which he reckons is the best he’s ever done.

And here it is in glorious close-up.

Follow David – @SaHreports on Twitter – here! and find his shop over here.

Source Twitter @SaHreports

