This bridesmaid’s grossed-out reaction to the bride and groom’s kiss is our Funny Pic of the Day

Being a bridesmaid as a child comes with certain benefits. You get to wear a lovely dress and have your hair done, sit in one of the good seats at the reception – and there’s usually a thank-you gift somewhere along the line.

However, it does mean you have to put up with that gross kissing that brides and grooms do.

That moment has been captured perfectly in this wedding photo, and it deserves to be our Funny Pic of the Day.

Let’s take a closer look at that face.

u/JConaSpree’s photo of their niece has had 73,000 upvotes in seven hours, and these are just a few reactions from Reddit users.

tangcameo Make that same face when she gets married.

RocketDocRyan That’s Christmas card material, right there.

ThePuertoRicanDemon This is a meme format waiting to happen.

In conclusion …

MSGRiley I remember being that age and thinking that kissing was gross. If I’d kept that thought I could have saved myself a lot of money, time and heartache. Um… anyway, CONGRATZ ON GETTING MARRIED!!!!

Source r/funny Image r/funny, Jonathan Petit on Unsplash