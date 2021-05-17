An anti-vaxxer went head to head with two Chasers and it went much as you’d expect

Twitter

As the vaccine rollout continues, people have been sharing their experiences – and that includes celebrities. When The Chase’s ‘Vixen’, Jenny Ryan, got her second injection, she tweeted this.

She added these encouraging words.

Just to say – side-effects or no side-effects, it's SO WORTH IT. The vaccine is a little miracle that comes in glass vials. A couple of days of (possibly) feeling rubbish is nothing compared to the part you're playing in fixing this whole crisis. I feel like a (tired) hero today. — Jenny Ryan (@jenlion) May 15, 2021

It’s a sentiment shared by most people we’ve seen tweeting about it, but not Brenda the anti-vaxxer, who had this pearl of wisdom to share.

Jenny tweaked her words to make this biting riposte.

And this …

Other tweeters stopped by to point out the flaw in the anti-vax argument, like this comment from @Pauline69400519.

“Your immune system works because of the vaccines you had as a kid for MMR, TB, SMALLPOX, POLIO ETC ETC ETC..Its only by chance and luck you’ve gotten away this time, mostly due to the caring sensible people who gave a shit about themselves and others..”

While @LwGareth summed it up beautifully.

“I haven’t died yet so therefore I am immune to all disease”.

Brenda decided to double down, with this completely unnecessarily confrontational tweet to Jenny.

Which is where her fellow Chaser, the medically trained comedian, Paul Sinha, stepped in.

You can’t keep a covidiot down when they’re on a roll, it seems, and Brenda had a comeback or two.

Jenny had news for her.

And so did Paul …

Somehow, we suspect even the lower offer would have been too challenging for Brenda.

