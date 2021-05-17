Twitter

Simply 26 of the funniest tweets from the viral ‘the CDC says’ meme

Poke Staff. Updated May 17th, 2021

Over in the US, the scientists at the Center for Disease Control (CDC) have been making regular announcements about the progression of the pandemic, and the country’s response to it.

A recent statement advised that people can exercise their own judgement and that they don’t need to wear a mask after they are fully vaccinated.

There was jubilation in some surprising quarters.

Some states, however, have kept the mandate in place out of caution, while businesses complain that they have no way of telling whether a person is vaccinated or simply flouting the rules.

Not everyone was happy to trust the common sense of the American public.

The whole topic of the CDC’s guidance has become something of a meme and these are some of our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke