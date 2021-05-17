Simply 26 of the funniest tweets from the viral ‘the CDC says’ meme

Twitter

Over in the US, the scientists at the Center for Disease Control (CDC) have been making regular announcements about the progression of the pandemic, and the country’s response to it.

A recent statement advised that people can exercise their own judgement and that they don’t need to wear a mask after they are fully vaccinated.

BREAKING: The CDC plans to issue guidance allowing fully vaccinated people to ditch masks indoors in all but the most crowded settings, an AP source says. The new guidance could ease restrictions for workplaces and schools. https://t.co/CzApnZPFzE — The Associated Press (@AP) May 13, 2021

There was jubilation in some surprising quarters.

Here is something that is bizarre: folks who said you can’t trust the cdc about their instructions to wear masks, are now running around quoting the cdc about not needing to wear masks. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) May 14, 2021

Some states, however, have kept the mandate in place out of caution, while businesses complain that they have no way of telling whether a person is vaccinated or simply flouting the rules.

Some old white man wasn’t wearing his mask and I was like “sir I need you to put on a mask please” and he was like “the cdc said I don’t have to” then I was like “this isn’t the cdc, this is la plaza bakery” and then we had a staring contest 😍😍😍 — chrollo’s gf 🕷🕸⛓ (@jacksindabox) May 16, 2021

Not everyone was happy to trust the common sense of the American public.

The CDC announced if we’re smart and responsible we can stop being so cautious the same day service stations had to announce you can’t fill plastic bags with gasoline. — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) May 14, 2021

The whole topic of the CDC’s guidance has become something of a meme and these are some of our favourites.

1.

Breaking: the CDC says vaccinated individuals may now gather in groups as large as 450,000 to invade the Russian Empire without adequate supply lines or a clear strategy pic.twitter.com/M9FXr0QXfD — Terrence Peterson (@dr_tgpeterson) May 15, 2021

2.

The CDC says if Pluto gets vaccinated it can be a planet again — Stephen Lee (@shopkins776) May 15, 2021

3.

the CDC says it's now safe to gather in groups on beaches and sing to lure sailors to their deaths — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) May 15, 2021

4.

The CDC says you can now sail right past sirens without earplugs or tying yourself to any mast. pic.twitter.com/seQzuO5Qm9 — Gregory Stringer (@GregoryStringer) May 14, 2021

5.

The CDC says they can drop off fully vaccinated people at the movies if their mom can pick everyone up but they’re not doing both — Brett (@fouryearbrett) May 13, 2021

6.

The CDC says people whose lips are their best feature no longer have to wear a mask outdoors — elizabeth holmes’s fetus (@glamdemon2004) May 15, 2021

7.

The CDC says stop making fun of people with crocs, they’re comfortable and thats science — des pfeifer 🦋 (@desb___) May 15, 2021

8.

If you’re fully vaccinated the CDC says there’s still no reason to call when a text would suffice. — Kristen Watt – Pharmacist Mama – she/her #BLM (@PharmacistMama) May 14, 2021

9.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can keep buying new books even if they already have more unread books than any person could possibly read in one lifetime — Molly Templeton (@mollytempleton) May 14, 2021

10.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can just walk into Mordor. — Ann Leckie ☕ (@ann_leckie) May 14, 2021

11.

CDC said I don’t have to wear a bra ever again either — Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri) May 13, 2021

12.