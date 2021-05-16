These actors did a live interview in green screen suits and caused hilarious chaos

Videos

When you get the chance to plug a something on TV – a film, a book, your theory about the Queen being a lizard – you really need to make the appearance stand out.

That’s a fact which clearly hadn’t escaped actors and comedy writers, Luke Barnett and Tanner Thomason, when they appeared on live TV to discuss their 2020 film, FAITH BASED.

Luke told us:

“Myself and Tanner Thomason were there to promote an indie comedy we star in called FAITH BASED. In the movie, our characters wear these green screen suits a lot, so we thought it was funny if we showed up to the local news show and kind of, brought some chaos to small town morning news.”

And here’s what happened.

Luke was right. It was funny – cloudy with a chance of decapitated actor. He added –

We’re lucky the anchors and crew were so cool and didn’t hate us. No security was called.

Reddit users loved his post, and it’s racking up the upvotes on the r/funny forum after little more than a day.

Here are a few things people have said about it so far.

ColonelStone I need to call my grandma real quick and ask if there’s a giant head rolling around my hometown

scootertakethewheel When you’re just trying to do your job and go home but the boss’ kids come into your office.

rageComicTroll I … would want to grow up like you two. Being famous enough to get invited on a tv show and then doing what you want (like a young child). Wholesome

The clip went down well with tweeters, too.

We got booked on a local news show to promote our movie and they didn’t know what to do when @TannerThomason and I showed up in green screen suits. This was live. (Faith Based is free on Amazon) pic.twitter.com/4bE4g8gMj5 — Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) May 14, 2021

omfg you are my hero — 🎬 Jeremiah Warren 📷 He/Him (@jeremiahjw) May 14, 2021

THIS is how movies get made 👏👏 — Paul Tackett 🎥 Cinematographer (@paulztackett) May 14, 2021

I AM DECEASED — Amber Alexander (@ketchupsnowman) May 14, 2021

Tanner Thomason had this message for anyone wanting to hire “dummies”.

When you need dummies on camera, you know who to call. https://t.co/3GnLBJtoMu — Tanner Thomason (@TannerThomason) May 14, 2021

If you fancy watching FAITH BASED, which also stars Jason Alexander, Lance Reddick, Margaret Cho, and David Koechner, it’s available on Amazon Prime Video.

This is an intriguing taster.

You can also follow Luke and Tanner on Instagram here and here.

