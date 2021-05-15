Our top ten favourite ‘unlocked films’

Exclusive

Monday the 17th of May is the next big date in the gradual unlocking of the UK from the coronavirus restrictions.

The Rule of Six goes indoors, so you’ll have to think of a new excuse not to invite the family over, but you can eat inside a restaurant and enjoy your soup starter without a hailstone garnish.

Also huge – hugs are okay again, within reason. You can hug your relatives as long as you don’t go mad and lick their faces while you do it, but keep your sanitised mitts well away from the delivery driver who brings your groceries.

In honour of another step on the roadmap, we made this …

As the UK heads for fewer coronavirus restrictions, let's get in the mood with some #UnlockedFilms. #PokeChallenge pic.twitter.com/XZQaI5xSaW — The Poke (@ThePoke) May 14, 2021

And we asked Twitter to come up with more #UnlockedFilms, but – you know – better than ours. They didn’t disappoint.

6 flew over the cuckoos nest #UnlockedFilms pic.twitter.com/rb37wHIJ7T — Ian C (@Ianshad) May 14, 2021

10.

The wonderful Happy Toast based this one on his experience of previous unlocking.

Let the pasta hoarding commence.

