13 favourite pictures of the week

Pics

It’s been another long week – of course it has! – so here are 13 of our favourite pictures we’ve spotted on Reddit over the last seven days to help take the edge off.

1.

‘My daughter won our town’s “Name the Street Sweeper” contest’

(via u/LordRupertEverton84)

2.

‘Cat got your gloves’

(via u/johnfilson)

3.

‘Someone keeps stealing my friend’s pride flag, so I made him this poster to put in his window’

(via u/GosuFA)

4.

‘All dogs go to heaven’

(via u/ohnoh18)

5.

‘Happy retirement to my coworker that always brought us candy. Thanks for always being awesome, Mark!’

(via u/Dabrina_Meah)

6.

‘Walk away, human. This is a family matter’

(via u/TurdsforNipples)

7.

‘A bonsai on another level’

(via u/wenzlafsfsdfewr23)

8.

‘Beats putting “Clean Me” on it’

(via u/fairbsadasdq312)

9.

‘I went outside to pick my wife a rose. I think I found the perfect one …’

(via u/razor10000)

10.

‘I put over 1,500 blocks of Jenga on 1, creating a new world record’

(via u/kelvin214)

11.

‘Today’s label making craft was inspired by the OG spicy boi, Bruce Willis’

(via u/bizarrekevlar)

12.

‘From now on, this is how I’ll be answering the phone when my Mom calls’

(via u/springchikun)

13.

‘Discretion advised’

(via u/Smokeyshotty)

READ MORE

‘What’s a totally false myth about your country that’s 100% believed?’ – 27 favourites

Source Reddit r/funny r/pics r/aww! r/interestingasfuck