This TV meteorologist really made the most of a psychedelic glitch

Videos

As Fox9’s Jennifer McDermed was in full flow delivering her weather forecast, a glitch caused a very psychedelic effect on screen, creating multiple Jennifers.

She didn’t let it phase her. On the contrary – she made the most of it.

Life gave her lemons …

Fox9 shared the extraordinary scenes on Twitter.

As you might have forecast, people loved it.

Getting funky during the weather … https://t.co/a6Gi4fJnXQ — Vince Tuss (@vtuss) May 12, 2021

(Breach in the space-time continuum on the weather forecast! 😃😂😂😂) https://t.co/QrXJYzrJ8c — AI6YR (@ai6yrham) May 13, 2021

George Takei obviously enjoyed Jennifer’s moves.

Oh myyy. 😂 Can all weather forecasts be like this from now on, kthx? pic.twitter.com/QugaDfCNNR — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 13, 2021

We’d agree with him, but then we’d never get to see Tomasz Schafernaker losing it after forgetting the name of Edinburgh.

Wouldn’t that be a cloudy outlook.

READ MORE

Naga Munchetty could barely hold it together after Carol Kirkwood’s NSFW weather update

Source Fox9 Image Screengrab