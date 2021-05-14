This TV meteorologist really made the most of a psychedelic glitch
As Fox9’s Jennifer McDermed was in full flow delivering her weather forecast, a glitch caused a very psychedelic effect on screen, creating multiple Jennifers.
She didn’t let it phase her. On the contrary – she made the most of it.
Life gave her lemons …
Fox9 shared the extraordinary scenes on Twitter.
As you might have forecast, people loved it.
George Takei obviously enjoyed Jennifer’s moves.
We’d agree with him, but then we’d never get to see Tomasz Schafernaker losing it after forgetting the name of Edinburgh.
Wouldn’t that be a cloudy outlook.
