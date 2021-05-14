Popular

People are sharing the worst mistake they made at work – 21 for the archives

Poke Staff. Updated May 14th, 2021

We doubt very much that there’s ever been a person who hasn’t, in some way or other, messed up at their job. They might have accidentally jammed the printer, for example, or missed a deadline.

They might even have accidentally put the same tweet in a round-up post three times instead of one.

from Awkward GIFs via Gfycat

Dan Douglas shared one of his own mistakes, and asked people to do the same.

They duly obliged, and we strongly suspect some – if not most – of these people wake up in a cold sweat, thinking about what they did.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke