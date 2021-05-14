Our 25 favourite tweets of the week
It’s almost the weekend, so give yourself a treat – five minutes’ peace with the best that Twitter had to offer this week.
If you like them, put a ring on them. No, not a ring – a retweet.
1.
People: I bet this distracting game about cats will be a safe place to not be judged for the lack of religious texts on my mobile device.
The ads: pic.twitter.com/bUrcraB2ph
— Hank Green (@hankgreen) May 8, 2021
2.
The amount of time men spend admiringly rubbing their chins after shaving in adverts is mind boggling.
— Bella Mackie (@bellamackie) May 8, 2021
3.
Nicola Sturgeon doing the nudge nudge sketch. pic.twitter.com/Lwz8HTrX4y
— Eric Idle (@EricIdle) May 8, 2021
4.
*to the tune of “Buffalo Soldier”* pic.twitter.com/zEqCfYRhq7
— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) May 8, 2021
5.
Reports of a pickled onion, fudge and egg on 32nd Street.
On our way Sarge. pic.twitter.com/5nQpB6tQGi
— trouteyes (@trouteyes) May 8, 2021
6.
Would pay anything for them to remake the Little Mermaid or Splash with a Japanese mermaid pic.twitter.com/2VfQcYWDim
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 13, 2021
7.
learning French has really encouraged me to live in the moment because I currently cannot conjugate any other verb tense
— Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) May 8, 2021
8.
i have faced more peer pressure to drink oat milk than to do drugs
— Kei Lun 麒麟音樂 (@KeiLunMusic) May 8, 2021
9.
When life gives you colons… pic.twitter.com/6L7OeSFgPq
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) May 10, 2021
10.
no one:
little kids staring at you in a restaurant: pic.twitter.com/SXHpSFOUnH
— ً (@viagrafaII) May 12, 2021
11.
We are as far away now from the release of 'Baggy Trousers' as we are from the year 2062.
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) May 12, 2021
12.
“have you tried mindfulness” pic.twitter.com/2bbs6tnjCL
— Dan Douglas (@dandouglas) May 10, 2021
