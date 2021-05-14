Our 25 favourite tweets of the week

Twitter

It’s almost the weekend, so give yourself a treat – five minutes’ peace with the best that Twitter had to offer this week.

If you like them, put a ring on them. No, not a ring – a retweet.

1.

People: I bet this distracting game about cats will be a safe place to not be judged for the lack of religious texts on my mobile device. The ads: pic.twitter.com/bUrcraB2ph — Hank Green (@hankgreen) May 8, 2021

2.

The amount of time men spend admiringly rubbing their chins after shaving in adverts is mind boggling. — Bella Mackie (@bellamackie) May 8, 2021

3.

Nicola Sturgeon doing the nudge nudge sketch. pic.twitter.com/Lwz8HTrX4y — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) May 8, 2021

4.

*to the tune of “Buffalo Soldier”* pic.twitter.com/zEqCfYRhq7 — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) May 8, 2021

5.

Reports of a pickled onion, fudge and egg on 32nd Street. On our way Sarge. pic.twitter.com/5nQpB6tQGi — trouteyes (@trouteyes) May 8, 2021

6.

Would pay anything for them to remake the Little Mermaid or Splash with a Japanese mermaid pic.twitter.com/2VfQcYWDim — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 13, 2021

7.

learning French has really encouraged me to live in the moment because I currently cannot conjugate any other verb tense — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) May 8, 2021

8.

i have faced more peer pressure to drink oat milk than to do drugs — Kei Lun 麒麟音樂 (@KeiLunMusic) May 8, 2021

9.

When life gives you colons… pic.twitter.com/6L7OeSFgPq — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) May 10, 2021

10.

no one: little kids staring at you in a restaurant: pic.twitter.com/SXHpSFOUnH — ً (@viagrafaII) May 12, 2021

11.

We are as far away now from the release of 'Baggy Trousers' as we are from the year 2062. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) May 12, 2021

12.